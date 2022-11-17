Does Amazon.com (AMZN) Still Have Room for Growth?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Durable Advantage Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 5.0% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.9% decline for the S&P 500 Index. Holdings in Health Care, Industrials, and Consumer Staples contributed to the fund’s relative performance in the quarter, whereas holdings in Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology detracted. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) provides consumer products and subscriptions. On November 15, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock closed at $98.94 per share. One-month return of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was -14.02%, and its shares lost 44.24% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a market capitalization of $1.009 trillion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the world’s largest e-commerce retailer and cloud services provider. Shares of Amazon increased 6% in the quarter after the company reported strong results with 7% year-over-year revenue growth driven by 33% growth in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s leading cloud computing service, while guiding for an acceleration in third quarter revenue growth, which is expected to be between 13% and 17% year-overyear. Amazon’s share of e-commerce is roughly 40%, far ahead of competition, yet domestic e-commerce accounted for only 14.5% of total retail sales (according to U.S. Census Bureau data for the second quarter of 2022), implying durable growth opportunities ahead. Internationally, the opportunity remains large as Amazon still has less than a 2% market share of international retail spending. Its advertising share is also only 3% and growing, underpinned by the structural closed-loop systems it enables (merchants know exactly whether their ad dollars resulted in a purchase since they are all done on the Amazon platform), which enables accurate targeting and measurement. Lastly, AWS has a good runway for growth as the industry still represents only 9.5% out of the $4.3 trillion of global IT spending according to Gartner. Areas such as logistics and health care present additional optionality."

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is in 2nd position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 252 hedge fund portfolios held Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) at the end of the second quarter which was 271 in the previous quarter.

