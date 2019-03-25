Does Amazon even make money when Fire 7 tablets are on sale for $35, like it is right now?

At just $50, we’ve often wondered what kind of margin Amazon could possibly make on the Fire 7 Tablet. It’s an excellent compact tablet that gives users easy access to all of Amazon’s services, so perhaps the company just tries to break even on the hardware. If you’re a Prime subscriber though, you can buy a Fire 7 Tablet today for just $34.99. Amazon has to be losing money at that price, right!?
- 7″ IPS display; 8 or 16 GB of internal storage (up to 256 GB with microSD)
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- Up to 8 hours of battery life
- Alexa enabled
- 1 GB of RAM
- VGA front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording
- Dual-band Wi-Fi
- 90-day limited warranty
- Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, and games
