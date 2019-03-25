At just $50, we’ve often wondered what kind of margin Amazon could possibly make on the Fire 7 Tablet. It’s an excellent compact tablet that gives users easy access to all of Amazon’s services, so perhaps the company just tries to break even on the hardware. If you’re a Prime subscriber though, you can buy a Fire 7 Tablet today for just $34.99. Amazon has to be losing money at that price, right!?

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Related stories

Does Amazon even make money when Fire 7 tablets are on sale for $35, like it is right now?

Ultra-thin iPhone cases made of real body armor are back in stock on Amazon

Logitech's $120 Harmony 665 universal remote is just $35 if you get a refurb on Amazon

7″ IPS display; 8 or 16 GB of internal storage (up to 256 GB with microSD)

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Alexa enabled

1 GB of RAM

VGA front-facing camera + 2 MP rear-facing camera with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

90-day limited warranty

Enjoy millions of movies, TV episodes, songs, books, apps, and games

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com