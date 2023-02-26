Does AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like AME Elite Consortium Berhad (KLSE:AME), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AME Elite Consortium Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is AME Elite Consortium Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. To the delight of shareholders, AME Elite Consortium Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.077 to RM0.13, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 67%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that AME Elite Consortium Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.2 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are AME Elite Consortium Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that AME Elite Consortium Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 60% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM491m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to AME Elite Consortium Berhad, with market caps between RM446m and RM1.8b, is around RM810k.

AME Elite Consortium Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM77k in the year to March 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add AME Elite Consortium Berhad To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that AME Elite Consortium Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that AME Elite Consortium Berhad has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for AME Elite Consortium Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although AME Elite Consortium Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

