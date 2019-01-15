Does American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at American National Insurance in more detail.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

NasdaqGS:ANAT Historical Dividend Yield January 15th 19 More

How well does American National Insurance fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 14% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. In the case of ANAT it has increased its DPS from $3.08 to $3.28 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes ANAT a true dividend rockstar.

Relative to peers, American National Insurance produces a yield of 2.5%, which is on the low-side for Insurance stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank American National Insurance as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three pertinent factors you should further research:

