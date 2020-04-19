How Does American Software's (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 34% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 15% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does American Software's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

American Software's P/E of 57.36 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that American Software has a higher P/E than the average (44.7) P/E for companies in the software industry.

That means that the market expects American Software will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that American Software grew EPS by a stonking 27% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 2.3%, annually, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting American Software's P/E?

With net cash of US$96m, American Software has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 20% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On American Software's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 57.4, American Software is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about American Software over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 42.9 back then to 57.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.