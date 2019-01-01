Does American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future?

When American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) released its most recent earnings update (31 October 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were American Woodmark’s average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not AMWD actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see AMWD has performed.

Was AMWD weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

AMWD’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 October 2018) of US$64m has declined by -13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 23%, indicating the rate at which AMWD is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let’s examine what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, American Woodmark has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.1% is below the US Building industry of 8.7%, indicating American Woodmark’s are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for American Woodmark’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 23% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 14% to 117% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though American Woodmark’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I recommend you continue to research American Woodmark to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 October 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

