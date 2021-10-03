What Does AMETEK, Inc.'s (NYSE:AME) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$139 and falling to the lows of US$124. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AMETEK's current trading price of US$125 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AMETEK’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for AMETEK

What is AMETEK worth?

Good news, investors! AMETEK is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $188.92, but it is currently trading at US$125 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that AMETEK’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AMETEK?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AMETEK. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AME is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AME for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AME. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing AMETEK at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for AMETEK you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in AMETEK, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.