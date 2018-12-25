How Does AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMN) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMN) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

Did AMN’s recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

AMN’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of US$147m has jumped 25% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 33%, indicating the rate at which AMN is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, AMN Healthcare Services has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the US Healthcare industry of 6.4%, indicating AMN Healthcare Services has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for AMN Healthcare Services’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 18% to 18%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While AMN Healthcare Services has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research AMN Healthcare Services to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

