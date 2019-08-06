Does Amoéba (EPA:AMEBA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Amoéba S.A. (EPA:AMEBA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Amoéba

What Is Amoéba's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Amoéba had €7.37m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of €3.46m, its net debt is less, at about €3.91m.

ENXTPA:AMEBA Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Amoéba's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Amoéba had liabilities of €1.72m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €6.79m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €3.46m in cash and €585.7k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €4.47m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Amoéba is worth €12.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Amoéba's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Amoéba can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

Caveat Emptor

While Amoéba's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €5.4m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through €5.5m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. For riskier companies like Amoéba I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.