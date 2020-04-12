Does Andrews Sykes Group plc's (LON:ASY) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2006 Paul Wood was appointed CEO of Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Paul Wood's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Andrews Sykes Group plc has a market cap of UK£236m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£566k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at UK£528k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of UK£80m to UK£320m. The median total CEO compensation was UK£594k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Andrews Sykes Group stands. On a sector level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. Andrews Sykes Group is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

So Paul Wood is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Andrews Sykes Group, below.

Is Andrews Sykes Group plc Growing?

Andrews Sykes Group plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 5.4% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 2.6%.

I would argue that the improvement in revenue isn't particularly impressive, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Andrews Sykes Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Andrews Sykes Group plc for providing a total return of 44% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Paul Wood is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

While we would like to see improved growth metrics, there is no doubt that the total returns have been great, over the last three years. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. On another note, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Andrews Sykes Group that investors should look into moving forward.

