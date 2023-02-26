What does 333 mean? Get to know the angel number that will help you get unstuck.

Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Have you been stuck lately and looking for opportunities to grow? In numerology, the number three is all about expansion. Maybe while you've been stuck in this rut, you have noticed the presence of repeating threes.

These repeating number sequences, or angel numbers, can be used as guides for deeper spiritual exploration as each numeral has its own significance.

In a conversation with Jenn King, cosmic numerologist, USA TODAY breaks down the number three, its angel number meaning and how it may affect your relationships and career.

What are angel numbers? Beginner's guide to angel numbers and what they (could) mean.

What does 333 mean?

The number three is associated with growth across the board. Whether it be spiritual, personal or financial growth, seeing the angel number 333 means this is your time to expand.

"Three encourages you to put energy into your own growth and expansion and your own journey, and where you want to be and where you'd like to be, and then encourages you to dream big," said King.

If you are seeing lots of repeating threes, it signals to aim high. In doing this, you can allow yourself to potentially reach all your goals.

"If you don't hit it, you'll get closer to it than if you limit yourself," said King. "Try to go as far as you can go and let it become whatever it becomes."

The angel number 333 encourages to set plans into action and let your personal strength be the guide; to trust yourself and put thought into your choices. This angel number also is connected with optimism, creativity and intuition.

"It's a really nice reminder that you have influence, that you have agency, that you have power, and whatever you direct your energy, your thoughts, your emotions, your love into is going to grow," said King.

What does 000 mean? Angel number meaning and symbolism for work, relationships and more

What does 111 mean? Why you keep seeing it and how it will help you manifest your power.

Relationships

When it comes to the angel number 333, the energy of growth also plays a role in relationships, said King.

Additionally, the optimism associated with three calls to have positive outlook on who is in your life. This angel number is about generosity, and when you infuse this with your relationships, it can be a sign to put further effort into growing your connections.

"So that your relationships can grow, you can grow, the people you're connected with can grow and everyone grows to be great," said King. "It benefits everyone."

The angel number 333 is not only about personal growth for your own needs or wants, but about growth to help and assist others and the world around you.

What does 222 mean? Angel number meaning and symbolism in your life, love and career.

'Phoenix energy': 444 angel number meaning and its role in your life

Career

With career and the appearance of the angel number 333, think big and ask for more. "If someone was thinking about a career move and wanting to climb the ladder, hit the top," said King.

If you've been working really hard and are eyeing a new promotion, put your name in the ring. Or maybe the company you've always dreamed of working for has an opening. Send in your resume and apply because you just may get an interview or the role all together.

"If you aim high, you just never know," said King. "When you collaborate with that expansive growth energy, anything can happen, and anything is possible."

What is your zodiac sign? Horoscopes, astrology, and what the stars says about you

Strengths

In numerology, the number three is associated with Jupiter, which is considered the planet of good luck and blessings. The appearance of the angel number 333 highlights an energy of good vibes toward your journey.

If you are feeling restricted in your life and you are seeing a lot of threes, take it as a sign of encouragement, said King. Even if you are not in the best situation at this point in time, the angel number 333 is signaling growth and expansion on the horizon.

"Do what you can to grow whatever you've got going on, or whatever you'd like to have going on," she said. "Having a bit of faith and having a bit of self belief goes a long way."

A change is coming. What angel number 555 means for your relationships and work life.

What does 777 mean? This is one angel number that means it might be time to slow down.

Weaknesses

On the flip side, the optimism associated with the angel number 333 has a tendency to lead to excessiveness, over-extravagance and living beyond you means, said King.

"That level of optimism can sometimes be an undoing too, if you're going too far," she said. As a result, be wary and mindful of your actions and "take it as a warning to not gamble what you can't afford to lose."

While the angel number 333 reminds to trust yourself and dream big, there must be a sense of balance. Set boundaries and foundations for yourself when it comes to taking risks. Do not throw complete caution to the wind.

If you take your angel number as a sign to make a big decision, such as investing or quitting your job, weigh all the implications of this choice.

"You also have to think 'Can I afford to lose this?' And if the answer is yes, then it's OK to take the risk," said King. "But if the answer is no, then maybe look at growth in a way that is sustainable and not excessive."

What does 888 mean? Its angel number meaning in relationships, career and life.

What does 999 mean? Angel number meaning and symbolism for life, love and more.

Get to know the angel numbers

000 | 111 | 222 | 333 | 444 | 555 | 777 | 888 | 999

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does 333 mean? The angel number that will help you get unstuck.

