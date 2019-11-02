Does Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Anglo Pacific Group Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Anglo Pacific Group has grown EPS by 48% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Anglo Pacific Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.3 percentage points to 84%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

LSE:APF Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Anglo Pacific Group.

Are Anglo Pacific Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite -UK£14.3k worth of sales, Anglo Pacific Group insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending UK£196k on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director Julian Treger who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£77k, paying UK£1.92 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Anglo Pacific Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have UK£12m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 3.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Anglo Pacific Group To Your Watchlist?