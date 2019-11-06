Does Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited's (HKG:914) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Bin Wu has been the CEO of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (HKG:914) since 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Bin Wu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has a market cap of HK$262b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥1.9m for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥460k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over CN¥56b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CN¥5.6m. (We took a wide range because the CEOs of massive companies tend to be paid similar amounts - even though some are quite a bit bigger than others).

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Bin Wu takes less in total compensation than the CEOs of most other large companies, leaving more for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Anhui Conch Cement has changed over time.

Is Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 49% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 57% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 139% over three years, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for large companies.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Bin Wu deserves a raise! Most shareholders like to see a modestly paid CEO combined with strong performance by the company. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Anhui Conch Cement (free visualization of insider trades).

