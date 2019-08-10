Does Anjani Portland Cement Limited's (NSE:APCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Anjani Portland Cement Limited's (NSE:APCL), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Anjani Portland Cement has a P/E ratio of 17.41. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹17.41 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Anjani Portland Cement:

P/E of 17.41 = ₹159.5 ÷ ₹9.16 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Anjani Portland Cement Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Anjani Portland Cement has a lower P/E than the average (20.4) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Anjani Portland Cement shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Anjani Portland Cement, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Anjani Portland Cement's earnings per share fell by 1.2% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.5% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Anjani Portland Cement's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Anjani Portland Cement holds net cash of ₹256m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Anjani Portland Cement's P/E Ratio

Anjani Portland Cement trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is above its market average of 13.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.