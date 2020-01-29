Does Antevenio, S.A.’s (EPA:ALANT) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll evaluate Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Antevenio:

0.10 = €2.0m ÷ (€28m - €8.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Antevenio has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Antevenio's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Antevenio's ROCE is around the 8.9% average reported by the Media industry. Regardless of where Antevenio sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how Antevenio's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:ALANT Past Revenue and Net Income, January 29th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Antevenio.

Do Antevenio's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Antevenio has current liabilities of €8.3m and total assets of €28m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Antevenio's ROCE

Overall, Antevenio has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.

