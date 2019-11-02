How Does Antevenio's (EPA:ALANT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Antevenio (EPA:ALANT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 51%, after some slippage. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Antevenio Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 22.52 that there is some investor optimism about Antevenio. As you can see below, Antevenio has a higher P/E than the average company (16.4) in the media industry.

ENXTPA:ALANT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 2nd 2019 More

That means that the market expects Antevenio will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Antevenio shrunk earnings per share by 47% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.4% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Antevenio's Balance Sheet

Antevenio has net cash of €4.8m. This is fairly high at 16% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Antevenio's P/E Ratio

Antevenio trades on a P/E ratio of 22.5, which is above its market average of 17.2. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Antevenio recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.9 to 22.5 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.