How Does Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 12% over a quarter. The full year gain of 12% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Anthem

How Does Anthem's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Anthem's P/E of 14.24 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.0) for companies in the healthcare industry is higher than Anthem's P/E.

NYSE:ANTM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Anthem shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Anthem grew EPS by a whopping 29% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 15%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Anthem's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Anthem has net cash of US$5.2b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Anthem's P/E Ratio

Anthem has a P/E of 14.2. That's around the same as the average in the US market, which is 13.6. Considering its recent growth, alongside its lack of debt, it would appear that the market isn't very excited about the future. Given analysts are expecting further growth, I am a little surprised the P/E ratio is not higher. That may be worth further research. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Anthem recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.2 to 14.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.