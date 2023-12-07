Does New AP African American Studies Course Cave To Anti-'Woke' Push-Back?



Black teen with glasses reading book in the library at school. (Getty)

After a ton of controversy, the College Board released the new AP African American studies course on Wednesday. The highly anticipated course had been the source of significant debate from conservatives as well as Black scholars who argued that the curriculum released earlier this year was too watered down.

The new framework probably won’t win over many of the scholars who were concerned that the course was not holistic enough when it came to contemporary Black studies. For starters, the course makes studying the Black Lives Matter movement, inarguably one of the most consequential Black modern political movements, optional. The course also doesn’t include queer liberation.

Read more

“[It] paints women who desire equality, who desire rights, who desire their own agency as outliers,” says Professor McCalester.

Despite criticism of the course, it has been incredibly popular among students. Roughly 13,000 students across the country have participated in the pilot course during its second year, according to USA Today. But that doesn’t mean the right-wing attacks on teaching this AP or Black studies at all for that matter, will cease.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.