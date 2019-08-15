What Does AP Oil International Limited’s (SGX:5AU) 2.2% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we are going to look at AP Oil International Limited (SGX:5AU) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AP Oil International:

0.022 = S$1.2m ÷ (S$65m - S$8.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, AP Oil International has an ROCE of 2.2%.

View our latest analysis for AP Oil International

Is AP Oil International's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that AP Oil International's ROCE is fairly close to the Chemicals industry average of 2.5%. Independently of how AP Oil International compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

AP Oil International's current ROCE of 2.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.0% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how AP Oil International's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:5AU Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If AP Oil International is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How AP Oil International's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

AP Oil International has total assets of S$65m and current liabilities of S$8.6m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From AP Oil International's ROCE