How Does Apergy's (NYSE:APY) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Apergy (NYSE:APY) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 70% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 78% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Apergy Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Apergy's P/E of 13.80 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Apergy has a higher P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the energy services industry.

NYSE:APY Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Apergy's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Apergy's earnings per share fell by 44% in the last twelve months.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Apergy's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Apergy's net debt is 72% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Apergy's P/E Ratio

Apergy trades on a P/E ratio of 13.8, which is fairly close to the US market average of 14.0. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Apergy recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.9 to 13.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.