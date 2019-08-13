Does Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited's (NSE:APOLSINHOT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Apollo Sindoori Hotels Limited's (NSE:APOLSINHOT), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Apollo Sindoori Hotels has a price to earnings ratio of 11.21, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹11.21 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Apollo Sindoori Hotels:

P/E of 11.21 = ₹886.2 ÷ ₹79.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Apollo Sindoori Hotels's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Apollo Sindoori Hotels has a lower P/E than the average (16.7) in the commercial services industry classification.

NSEI:APOLSINHOT Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 14th 2019 More

Apollo Sindoori Hotels's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Apollo Sindoori Hotels, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Apollo Sindoori Hotels increased earnings per share by a whopping 35% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 59%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Apollo Sindoori Hotels's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Apollo Sindoori Hotels's ₹151m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Apollo Sindoori Hotels's P/E Ratio

Apollo Sindoori Hotels's P/E is 11.2 which is below average (13.6) in the IN market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.