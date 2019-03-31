'Daddy won': 'SNL' dissects report with Robert De Niro's Mueller, Alec Baldwin's Trump

Maybe "Saturday Night Live" has the answers?

Robert De Niro led the opening sketch of "SNL" on Saturday night, resuming his role as Robert Mueller – this time in a slightly more forlorn fashion – after submitting his final report.

Wearing a fake square jaw, "Mueller" reiterated that his special counsel has drawn no conclusions around whether or not President Donald Trump obstructed justice, and could not prove a criminal connection to Russia.

Meanwhile, Aidy Bryant, playing Attorney General William Barr ("The guy who's been here a month," she deadpanned), appeared onscreen while typing up a four-page summary that the real Mueller delivered to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees last Sunday. "No collusion, no diggity, no doubt," Bryant summarized.

Alec Baldwin, resuming his orange-hued Trump, promptly sounded an air horn.

Fake Mueller reminded that 34 individuals connected to the probe have been indicted. "The pardons are already in the mail," Baldwin retorted as Trump. "Russia, if you're watching, go to bed, Daddy won."

De Niro then stated he hoped the entire report would be made public, minus a few redactions. "We're going to black out everything except the words 'no' and 'collusion,' " said Baldwin, holding up a piece of paper entirely inked in black.

Cue Kate McKinnon rising vampire-like from the floor of the Oval Office as Rudy Giuliani, to exclaim, "All my mind games worked!"

