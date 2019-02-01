How Does Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 2.8%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Arbuthnot Banking Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Arbuthnot Banking Group fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 69%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 23% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.5%. However, EPS should increase to £0.68, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality facing ARBB investors is that whilst it has continued to pay shareholders dividend, dividends are lower today, than they were a decade ago. Though this may not be a serious red flag, strong dividend stocks should always strive to increase its payout over time.

Compared to its peers, Arbuthnot Banking Group produces a yield of 2.8%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking into account the dividend metrics, Arbuthnot Banking Group ticks most of the boxes as a strong dividend investment, putting it in my list of top dividend payers. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three key factors you should look at:

