Does Arctic Minerals AB (publ) (STO:ARCT) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

If you own shares in Arctic Minerals AB (publ) (STO:ARCT) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does ARCT's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.28, we can surmise that the Arctic Minerals share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Arctic Minerals are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Arctic Minerals fares in that regard, below.

OM:ARCT Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Could ARCT's size cause it to be more volatile?

Arctic Minerals is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of kr63m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Arctic Minerals tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether ARCT is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Arctic Minerals’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

