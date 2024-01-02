Does Arizona have good public schools? Where to start your research

Arizona has 2,445 public schools, according to the state's Department of Education.

Education policy in Arizona favors choice, so parents are not limited by school district boundaries. Beyond traditional public school districts, parents can also enroll a child in a public charter school or accept a school voucher for private school tuition or home-schooling.

Researching schools may seem daunting with all those options, but there are several places to look for basic information and helpful details.

Whether you're interested in test scores, school size, academic offerings, arts programs or school facilities, here are some places to find information on the state's public schools.

State Board of Education school letter grades

School letter grades offer a concise signal of how a school performs on certain measures, though they do not account for all the factors that may be important when choosing a school.

School letter grades are released annually by the Arizona State Board of Education as an indicator of school performance. Schools receiving "A" grades are described as excellent, "B" schools are described as highly performing, "C" schools are described as adequately performing, "D" schools are described as minimally performing, and "F" schools are described as failing, according to the board.

Federal law requires states to measure school performance. The A-F letter grading system is mandated by Arizona law.

The grades measure five factors: student academic growth from year to year, proficiency on statewide assessments, English language proficiency and growth, preparedness for high school among elementary students, preparedness for post-secondary settings among high school students, and high school graduation rates.

Those measures are submitted to the Arizona Department of Education, and the State Board of Education sets "cut scores" — the number of points required for each letter grade.

School letter grades for the 2022-23 school year can be found at azsbe.az.gov/schools/a-f-school-letter-grades.

Department of Education school report cards

If you want to know if a school offers advanced placement or career and technical education classes, a robotics club or a soccer team, the Department of Education's school report cards are your best bet.

The Arizona Department of Education's school report cards site contains some information about the state's public schools that you can't get from their letter grades, like a school's academic offerings, sports teams, music and arts programs, after-school opportunities, and facilities.

The information about the school's characteristics is provided by the school, and the Department of Education advises reaching out to the school directly for more details.

The school report cards also include information on student enrollment, educator experience and qualifications, state assessment scores, four-year graduation rates and dropout rates.

At the time of publication, the most recent data available was from the 2021-22 school year. School report cards can be found at azreportcards.azed.gov.

State Board for Charter Schools' evaluation of charter schools

Roughly 20% of Arizona's public school students attend charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently operated.

Each charter school has a sponsoring entity or authorizer, and the state's largest authorizer is the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools.

Charter schools are included in the Arizona State Board of Education's letter grades and the Department of Education's school report cards. The State Board for Charter Schools has additional information on charter schools under its supervision at asbcs.my.site.com/s/.

The site also has information on how charter-holder organizations perform operationally, academically and financially as evaluated by the board.

Madeleine Parrish covers K-12 education. Reach her at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Which schools in Arizona are the best? Where to start your research