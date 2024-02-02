Does Arizona have its own version of Punxsutawney Phil?

Friday marks Groundhog Day, a holiday born from an old Dutch superstition that says a groundhog's emergence from its burrow is said to foretell the weather for the following six weeks.

Since sunny Arizona sees vastly different weather than Pennsylvannia, you may wonder if Arizona has its own take on Groundhog Day. Well, on Facebook rattlesnake Agua Fria Freddie offers a unique Arizona perspective.

As the story goes, if Punxsutawney Phil comes out of its burrow on this day and sees its shadow, winter will go on for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow, spring will arrive early. This year, Phil did not see his shadow, so spring is coming.

In 2023, Agua Fria Freddie saw his shadow, which meant the end of winter for the Grand Canyon State. In 2022, the Facebook account posted that Punxsutawney Phil declared there were six more weeks of winter. Agua Fria Freddie responded, "LOL. Okay..."

Although Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are almost always wrong, Groundhog Day remains a popular event each year.

What is Groundhog Day?

The first Groundhog's Day was celebrated on Feb. 2, 1887, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney and has roots in the Christian tradition of Candlemas where a clergy would bless and distribute candles for winter. The candles would represent how long and cold the winter would be. Germans later on used the hedgehog to predict the tradition. German settlers in America continued the tradition with groundhogs, which were more plentiful.

When is Groundhog Day 2024?

Groundhog Day occurs annually on Feb. 2. This year, Groundhog Day is on Friday.

Groundhog Day is not a federal holiday, so banks, mail and trash services, schools, federal offices, local governments, libraries and stock markets will be open.

Are there groundhogs in Arizona?

Arizona does not have groundhogs as part of its desert ecosystem.

However, the state does have prairie dogs, which are grassland squirrels found in the Western U.S. and Mexico. Prairie dogs do not hibernate but may stay underground in bad weather.

Are there other animal forecasters?

Phil and Freddie aren't the only animal meteorologists. Critters ranging from an armadillo to a rattlesnake are expected to predict the weather this February.

Here are some of the other animal forecasters:

