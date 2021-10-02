What Does Arrow Electronics, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARW) Share Price Indicate?

While Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$123 and falling to the lows of US$109. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Arrow Electronics' current trading price of US$115 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arrow Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Arrow Electronics?

Good news, investors! Arrow Electronics is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Arrow Electronics’s ratio of 9.73x is below its peer average of 22.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, Arrow Electronics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Arrow Electronics?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Arrow Electronics' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ARW is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Arrow Electronics as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Arrow Electronics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

