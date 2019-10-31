Does Arshiya (NSE:ARSHIYA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Arshiya Limited (NSE:ARSHIYA) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Arshiya

How Much Debt Does Arshiya Carry?

As you can see below, Arshiya had ₹13.9b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹19.0b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹1.03b, its net debt is less, at about ₹12.8b.

NSEI:ARSHIYA Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Arshiya's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Arshiya had liabilities of ₹12.2b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹12.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹1.03b and ₹1.01b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹23.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹4.45b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Arshiya would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Arshiya's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Arshiya wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by14%, to ₹2.9b. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Arshiya produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost ₹372m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through ₹55m in the last year. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. For riskier companies like Arshiya I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.