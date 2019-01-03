Does Artefact SA (EPA:ALATF) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

If you’re interested in Artefact SA (EPA:ALATF), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What ALATF’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.09, we can surmise that the Artefact share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Artefact shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Artefact is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does ALATF’s size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of €60m, Artefact is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Artefact has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether ALATF is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Artefact’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

