Does Ascopiave S.p.A.'s (BIT:ASC) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

After looking at Ascopiave S.p.A.'s (BIT:ASC) latest earnings update (31 December 2019), I found it helpful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is an important aspect. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Could ASC beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

ASC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €14m has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -6.9%, indicating the rate at which ASC is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is merely owing to an industry uplift, or if Ascopiave has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Ascopiave has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 1.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 1.2% is below the IT Gas Utilities industry of 4.4%, indicating Ascopiave's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ascopiave’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 12% to 2.1%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. There may be variables that are impacting the industry as a whole, thus the high industry growth rate over the same period of time. I suggest you continue to research Ascopiave to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

