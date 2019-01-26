What Does Ascopiave S.p.A.’s (BIT:ASC) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Ascopiave S.p.A.’s (BIT:ASC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Ascopiave’s P/E ratio is 15.91. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ascopiave:

P/E of 15.91 = €3.21 ÷ €0.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Ascopiave shrunk earnings per share by 16% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 7.7%.

How Does Ascopiave’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.9) for companies in the gas utilities industry is roughly the same as Ascopiave’s P/E.

BIT:ASC PE PEG Gauge January 26th 19 More

Ascopiave’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Ascopiave’s P/E?

Ascopiave’s net debt is 12% of its market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Ascopiave’s P/E Ratio

Ascopiave’s P/E is 15.9 which is about average (14.9) in the IT market. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

You might be able to find a better buy than Ascopiave. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

