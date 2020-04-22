Does Assystem S.A.'s (EPA:ASY) 40% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

Measuring Assystem S.A.'s (ENXTPA:ASY) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess ASY's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Were ASY's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ASY's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €28m has jumped 40% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 8.0%, indicating the rate at which ASY is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at if it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if Assystem has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Assystem has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.2% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.8% is below the FR Professional Services industry of 6.0%, indicating Assystem's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Assystem’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 6.9% to 6.1%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 7.1% to 20% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Assystem to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

