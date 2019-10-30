How Does Astron Paper & Board Mill's (NSE:ASTRON) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Astron Paper & Board Mill (NSE:ASTRON) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 34% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E of 12.19 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Astron Paper & Board Mill has a higher P/E than the average (9.5) P/E for companies in the forestry industry.

That means that the market expects Astron Paper & Board Mill will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Astron Paper & Board Mill increased earnings per share by 7.7% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 49%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Astron Paper & Board Mill's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 16% of Astron Paper & Board Mill's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E Ratio

Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E is 12.2 which is about average (13.1) in the IN market. With modest debt and some recent earnings growth, it seems likely the market expects a steady performance going forward. Given Astron Paper & Board Mill's P/E ratio has declined from 18.1 to 12.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.