Does Atlantia S.p.A.’s (BIT:ATL) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Giovanni Castellucci became the CEO of Atlantia S.p.A. (BIT:ATL) in 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other large companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Atlantia

How Does Giovanni Castellucci’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Atlantia S.p.A. has a market cap of €15b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €4.3m. (This is based on the year to 2015). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €1.3m. When we examined a group of companies with market caps over €7.0b, we found that their median CEO compensation was €4.0m. There aren’t very many mega-cap companies, so we had to take a wide range to get a meaningful comparison figure.

So Giovanni Castellucci receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Atlantia has changed from year to year.

BIT:ATL CEO Compensation January 4th 19 More

Is Atlantia S.p.A. Growing?

Atlantia S.p.A. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 12% a year, over the last three years It saw its revenue drop -2.0% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn’t ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Atlantia S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 13%, Atlantia S.p.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Giovanni Castellucci is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a large company .

We like that the company is growing EPS, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. We’d be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we’d stop short of calling their pay too generous. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Atlantia shares with their own money (free access).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



