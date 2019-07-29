Does Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Atlas Engineered Products's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Atlas Engineered Products had CA$11.6m of debt, an increase on CA$1.41m, over one year. However, it does have CA$1.59m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CA$9.96m.

How Healthy Is Atlas Engineered Products's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Atlas Engineered Products had liabilities of CA$12.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CA$5.01m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CA$1.59m in cash and CA$4.14m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CA$12.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of CA$19.4m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Atlas Engineered Products's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Atlas Engineered Products reported revenue of CA$23m, which is a gain of 142%. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly savour Atlas Engineered Products's tasty revenue growth, its negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) leaves a bitter aftertaste. Indeed, it lost CA$1.7m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of-CA$2.1m. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Atlas Engineered Products I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.