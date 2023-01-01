Does ATS (TSE:ATS) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ATS (TSE:ATS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is ATS Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that ATS' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for ATS remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 30% to CA$2.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for ATS.

Are ATS Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did ATS insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent CA$120k buying it. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for ATS is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$25m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does ATS Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into ATS' strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for ATS that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

