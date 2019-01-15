Does Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme’s (EPA:AUGR) CEO Pay Matter?

Didier Bourgine became the CEO of Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme (EPA:AUGR) in 2002. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Didier Bourgine’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme has a market cap of €6.5m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €145k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €131k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €175m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be €223k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Didier Bourgine is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it’s important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme, below.

Is Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme Growing?

Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 44% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 40% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme Been A Good Investment?

Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme has generated a total shareholder return of 29% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

It looks like Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme pays its CEO less than similar sized companies. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. The total shareholder return might not be amazing, but that doesn’t mean that Didier Bourgine is paid too much.

It’s good to see reasonable payment of the CEO, even while the business improves. But for me, it’s even better if insiders are also buying shares with their own cold, hard, cash. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Augros Cosmetic Packaging Société anonyme (free visualization of insider trades).

