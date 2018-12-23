Does aurionPro Solutions Limited (NSE:AURIONPRO) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, aurionPro Solutions Limited (NSE:AURIONPRO) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 1.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether aurionPro Solutions should have a place in your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for aurionPro Solutions

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

NSEI:AURIONPRO Historical Dividend Yield December 23rd 18 More

How well does aurionPro Solutions fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 10% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Relative to peers, aurionPro Solutions has a yield of 1.6%, which is on the low-side for Software stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, aurionPro Solutions is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AURIONPRO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AURIONPRO’s outlook. Valuation: What is AURIONPRO worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AURIONPRO is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



