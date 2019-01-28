Does Ausom Enterprise Limited’s (NSE:AUSOMENT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Ausom Enterprise Limited’s (NSE:AUSOMENT) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Ausom Enterprise has a P/E ratio of 3.48, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹3.48 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ausom Enterprise:

P/E of 3.48 = ₹39.55 ÷ ₹11.35 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

It’s nice to see that Ausom Enterprise grew EPS by a stonking 65% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 73% per year over the last three years. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 3.6% per year over the last five years.

How Does Ausom Enterprise’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Ausom Enterprise has a lower P/E than the average (20.4) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

NSEI:AUSOMENT PE PEG Gauge January 28th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Ausom Enterprise will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Ausom Enterprise’s Balance Sheet

Ausom Enterprise’s net debt is considerable, at 237% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Ausom Enterprise’s P/E Ratio

Ausom Enterprise has a P/E of 3.5. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 16.5. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.