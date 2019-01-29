Does Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Austal Limited’s (ASX:ASB) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Austal has a P/E ratio of 18.19, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.5%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Austal:

P/E of 18.19 = A$2.05 ÷ A$0.11 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Austal grew EPS by a whopping 153% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 9.2% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 24% a year, over 5 years.

How Does Austal’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Austal has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the aerospace & defense industry average (19.2).

That indicates that the market expects Austal will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Austal actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Austal’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Austal has net debt worth just 3.1% of its market capitalization. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Austal’s P/E Ratio

Austal has a P/E of 18.2. That’s higher than the average in the AU market, which is 15.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and it is growing earnings per share. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.