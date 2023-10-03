What does the average Spring Lake town employee make? Here's everything you need to know.

Spring Lake will pay its employees $3.2 million in base wages this year, with the average employee earning $40,518, town record shows.

Spring Lake, which had a population of 11,762 as of July 2022, employs 91 people. Among those employees, the top earner is Interim Town Manager and Fire Chief Jason Williams, who receives $95,000 a year for his two roles.

The town also employs nine part-time workers and one full-time employee who are paid an hourly wage, according to the record. Five of the part-time employees make $15 an hour, one makes $14 an hour and one makes $13 an hour. A part-time administrative assistant earns $16 an hour, while a part-time police officer receives $20 an hour, the record shows. The full-time hourly employee makes $15.45 an hour, according to the record.

Sixty-two of the town’s employees make between $27,000 and $49,000, while 11 earn more than $50,000 but no more than $75,000, the record shows. About 7% of employees, which includes members of the town's Board of Aldermen, receive less than $25,000.

Spring Lake's top earners

After Williams, Police Chief Dysoaneik Spellman earns the highest salary at $80,325. Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Faircloth receives $70,121, while Water Resources Director Tim Garner is paid $68,293.

The rest of the Spring Lake top 10 earners are:

Inspections Supervisor Patricia Hickmon and Revenue Supervisor Renee Robinson, with each earning $61,314

Wastewater Superintendent Henry Taylor, Jr., at $60,142

Fire Capt. Steven Barker, at $58,798

Police Lt. Danny Sutton, Jr., at $57,317

Police Lt. Gregory Wilkerson, at $57,286

Police Sgt. Maynard Smith, at $53,595

Public safety salaries

After Spellman, Sutton, Wilkerson and Smith, the department’s highest salary goes to Sgt. Brandyn Lyles, who receives $52,066. Fellow Sgts. Keshore Taylor and Mack Utley III earn $48,500 and $47,458, respectively.

The eight full-time police officers in the department earn between $38,213 and $46,040. Detectives make between $42,745 and $44,954.

Fire salaries

In addition to Williams, Faircloth and Barker, top earners in Spring Lake’s Fire Department also include Fire Inspector Tim Patterson, who is paid $52,743; Capt. David Hoffmaster, who receives $44,544; and Capt. Torres Marsh, who earns $44,209.

Full-time firefighters earn between $33,505 and $38,864, according to the town record.

Fire lieutenants are paid between $40,535 and $42,372.

Water resources salaries

At Spring Lake's Department of Water Resources, Garner and Taylor are the highest-paid employees, with Wastewater Operator Richard Mendez also among the top at $45,177.

Salaries in the department are between $34,878 and $40,996.

Board of Aldermen

Mayor Kia Anthony receives the highest pay on the board at $9,474. Alderwoman Sona Cooper comes in second at $6,377, while Mayor Pro Tem Robyn Chadwick is paid $5,909. Town Clerk Carly Autry said Thursday that Cooper is paid more because Chadwick is in her first term.

Aldermen Marvin Lackman and Raul Palacios and Alderwoman Adrian Thompson each earn $5,671.

