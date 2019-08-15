Does Azure Healthcare Limited's (ASX:AZV) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 2015 Clayton Astles was appointed CEO of Azure Healthcare Limited (ASX:AZV). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Clayton Astles's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Azure Healthcare Limited is worth AU$19m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$675k. (This is based on the year to June 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$494k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$295m, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$355k.

Thus we can conclude that Clayton Astles receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Azure Healthcare Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Azure Healthcare has changed over time.

Is Azure Healthcare Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Azure Healthcare Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 50% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -1.5% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Azure Healthcare Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Azure Healthcare Limited for providing a total return of 42% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Azure Healthcare Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Azure Healthcare.

