Does B&B Triplewall Containers Limited’s (NSE:BBTCL) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business?

Today we'll look at B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for B&B Triplewall Containers:

0.14 = ₹113m ÷ (₹1.2b - ₹422m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, B&B Triplewall Containers has an ROCE of 14%.

Does B&B Triplewall Containers Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see B&B Triplewall Containers's ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Packaging industry. Aside from the industry comparison, B&B Triplewall Containers's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

B&B Triplewall Containers's current ROCE of 14% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 20%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how B&B Triplewall Containers's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:BBTCL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is B&B Triplewall Containers? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do B&B Triplewall Containers's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

B&B Triplewall Containers has total liabilities of ₹422m and total assets of ₹1.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. B&B Triplewall Containers's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.