Does B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is B.P. Marsh & Partners Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, B.P. Marsh & Partners has grown EPS by 7.5% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that B.P. Marsh & Partners' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. B.P. Marsh & Partners maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 40% to UK£24m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

B.P. Marsh & Partners isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£116m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are B.P. Marsh & Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that B.P. Marsh & Partners insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 44% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£51m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is B.P. Marsh & Partners Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for B.P. Marsh & Partners is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for B.P. Marsh & Partners that we have uncovered.

