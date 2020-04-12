How Does B2Gold's (TSE:BTO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 51% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 56% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does B2Gold's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

B2Gold's P/E is 14.60. As you can see below B2Gold has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the metals and mining industry, which is 14.9.

That indicates that the market expects B2Gold will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, B2Gold grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 135% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 89% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does B2Gold's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 2.6% of B2Gold's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On B2Gold's P/E Ratio

B2Gold has a P/E of 14.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 11.8. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about B2Gold recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.7 to 14.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.