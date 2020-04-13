Does BAIC Motor Corporation Limited's (HKG:1958) -8.0% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at BAIC Motor Corporation Limited's (SEHK:1958) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Was 1958's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

1958's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥4.0b has declined by -8.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -4.2%, indicating the rate at which 1958 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, BAIC Motor has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.0% is below the HK Auto industry of 3.7%, indicating BAIC Motor's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for BAIC Motor’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 23%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 71% to 32% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Usually companies that face a drawn out period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase However, if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a signal of a structural change, which makes BAIC Motor and its peers a higher risk investment. You should continue to research BAIC Motor to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

