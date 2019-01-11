What Does Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Indicate?

Today we’re going to take a look at the well-established Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU). The company’s stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NasdaqGS over the last few months, increasing to $216.35 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $154.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Baidu’s current trading price of $168.35 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Baidu’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Baidu

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What’s the opportunity in Baidu?

Good news, investors! Baidu is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $245.42, but it is currently trading at US$168 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Baidu’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Baidu?

NasdaqGS:BIDU Future Profit January 11th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Baidu, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BIDU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIDU for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BIDU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Baidu. You can find everything you need to know about Baidu in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Baidu, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



