Does Bal Pharma (NSE:BALPHARMA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Bal Pharma Limited (NSE:BALPHARMA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Bal Pharma's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Bal Pharma had debt of ₹1.29b, up from ₹1.17b in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹43.2m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹1.25b.

How Healthy Is Bal Pharma's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bal Pharma had liabilities of ₹1.63b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹378.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹43.2m and ₹668.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹1.30b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹678.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Bal Pharma would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Bal Pharma shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.7), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.89 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that Bal Pharma improved its EBIT by 8.4% over the last twelve years, thus gradually reducing its debt levels relative to its earnings. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Bal Pharma's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.