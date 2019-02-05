What Does Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited’s (NSE:BALMLAWRIE) 13% ROCE Say About The Business?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we are going to look at Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (NSE:BALMLAWRIE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Balmer Lawrie:

0.13 = ₹2.0b ÷ (₹22b – ₹5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Balmer Lawrie has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Balmer Lawrie’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Balmer Lawrie’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Industrials industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Balmer Lawrie’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

NSEI:BALMLAWRIE Last Perf February 5th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Balmer Lawrie’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Balmer Lawrie has total liabilities of ₹5.7b and total assets of ₹22b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Balmer Lawrie’s ROCE

If Balmer Lawrie continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.