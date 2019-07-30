Does Balta Group (EBR:BALTA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Balta Group NV (EBR:BALTA) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Balta Group Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Balta Group had €281.8m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have €26.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €254.9m.

A Look At Balta Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Balta Group had liabilities of €170.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €330.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €26.9m in cash and €59.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €414.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €101.5m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Balta Group would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Balta Group's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.5) suggests that it uses debt fairly modestly, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.9. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Balta Group saw its EBIT drop by 15% over the last twelve months. If that's the way things keep going handling the debt load will be like delivering hot coffees on a pogo stick. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Balta Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.